Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama offensive lineman commits to UCF
A former scholarship player for Alabama football has found a new collegiate home. Amari Kight, a four-star offensive lineman from the 2019 recruiting class, has committed to the University of Central Florida. He made the announcement Friday via Twitter as he joins wide receiver, Christian Leary. Kight, Leary, and Javon...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new football home. Kight announced on Friday that he will be transferring to UCF this season after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. Kight has now become the second member of the Crimson Tide to join head coach Gus Malzahn...
tdalabamamag.com
Recruits react to 5-Star DB Desmond Ricks signing with Alabama
Multiple recruits shared their reactions to Alabama football landing five-star defensive back, Desmond Ricks over Florida and LSU.
Alabama Adds Another Piece to Top Signing Class with CB Desmond Ricks
Ricks boosts the Crimson Tide's No. 1 signing class as another highly-rated prospect.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Desmond Ricks commitment means for Alabama?
Alabama football wrapped up its loaded 2023 recruiting class with yet another five-star with Desmond Ricks signing with the Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Ricks’ commitment means for the Crimson Tide. His full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: No. 1 JUCO WR Malik Benson feels he is a mix of great former Alabama receivers
Malik Benson is ready to make an immediate impact for Alabama football in Tuscaloosa. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith sat down with the Kansas native to talk about his JUCO journey, his game and more.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda accepts position at North Texas
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda is leaving the Crimson Tide as it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Svoboda has accepted a position at North Texas. Svoboda will serve as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach. Svoboda has spent the past two seasons at...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 transfer TE CJ Dippre to choose between two CFB powerhouses
CJ Dippre is ready to announce his transfer destination after departing from Maryland and entering the transfer portal. Dippre will choose between Alabama and Ohio State Tuesday. Alabama hosted the Maryland transfer for an official visit earlier this month. He earned an offer from the Crimson Tide during that visit....
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: 5-Star recruits join Alabama for practice hours after signing
Alabama football’s five-star signees, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes arrived at the University of Alabama Wednesday for practice after signing with the Crimson Tide hours before. Downs and Haynes are both products of Georgia. The duo will participate in the rest of Alabama’s Sugar Bowl practices. Hours after signing...
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense has challenge on its hands with K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
Ticket Demand Lacking, Prices Falling for Alabama vs. Kansas State
With Alabama out of the national championship picture, plenty of seats are available for the Sugar Bowl.
Chris Stewart stepped in for University of Alabama during wild season: ‘I’m an incredibly blessed man’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023
The Crimson Tide added five on the offensive line, four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver, two quarterbacks and running backs, plus a tight end and kicker.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination
Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl prep for K-State, some 2023 players featured
Alabama football continues Sugar Bowl prep for Kansas State on Tuesday. After celebrating Christmas, the Crimson Tide will travel to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) to face the Wildcats. The footage from the University of Alabama in the practice video included Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and freshman enrollee Eli Holstein...
Comments / 0