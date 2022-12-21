ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Appalachian Power asks West Virginia customers to reduce electricity use

UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) also asks that residents reduce electricity until 10 a.m. on Sunday. This is in agreeance with Appalachian Power and PJM’s request to reduce usage during strain on the regional electricity grid. WVEMD says there are...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
NIH Director's Blog

Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia

Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
WSLS

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
WVNS

20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
beltmag.com

Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia

“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Emergency

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
Government Technology

West Virginia Moves Ahead With Digital Vehicle Registration, Titles

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state will be digitizing vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2023. According to a spokesperson from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the process would significantly lessen the time it takes...
