BUSINESS BRIEFS: Big sale by realtor Nikki Carchedi; Berkshire Money Management new hires; BEAT debuts Berkshire Green Drinks; Strong Little Souls receives $50,000 donation; Great Barrington short-term rental registration
$8,000,000 property is most expensive property sold in the Berkshires MLS. Alford— Nestled in the hills of Alford sits a fairy-tale house straight out of the Cotswolds or Tudor England. The magical handcrafted home was built in 2011 by the sellers, John W. Littlechild and his wife A. Ruth Littlechild. The property includes a stone-clad English guest cottage, garage, and quintessential red barn.
Southwick offers health director job to Westfield Health Dept. inspector
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Board of Health voted this month to offer the soon-to-be open health director position to Thomas Hibert, as current Director Alex White prepares to depart from the position at the beginning of the year. Hibert has been a health inspector in neighboring Westfield for more...
STCC Receives Funding to Empower Latina Students
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) was awarded a $25,000 grant to provide mentorship and resources to Latina and low-income female students. The funding from KPMG U.S. Foundation Inc. will support an STCC diversity program called Business Leaders Owning Opportunity Matters (BLOOM). BLOOM Bridge empowers female-identifying Latinas from...
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
Monson Savings Bank Supports Girls Inc. of the Valley
MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change. “We are extremely grateful for the donation made to Girls Inc. of the Valley by Monson Savings,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “This donation aided us in organizing and executing our Speaking Out event this past fall. This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders.”
Developer buys former Federal Land Bank Building for 52-unit ‘Residences at The Vault’
SPRINGFIELD — Developer First Resource Companies plans to start construction in 2023 on its 52-unit affordable and work-force housing project in the 99-year-old Federal Land Bank Building at 300-310 State Street. “It’s got parking. It’s on a bus line. Near the train station,” said First Choice president and CEO...
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Berkshire Center for Justice brings the law to those in need
Great Barrington — Since 2006, Eve Schatz has been leading the nonprofit Berkshire Center for Justice, Inc. The organization provides legal services to residents who cannot afford or access them. Through the organization, founder and Executive Director Schatz provides free legal clinics weekly at The Guthrie Center during its...
Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training to Host Month-long Intensive
LENOX — The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold its 2023 Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox campus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29. For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, movement, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today’s world.
STCC to Offer Free HiSET Test-preparation Course
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free, four-week HiSET preparation fast-track class from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3. HiSET is the high-school equivalency test, which is an alternative to a high-school diploma. The HiSET prep class is administered through the Springfield Adult Learning Center Hampden...
Greylock Glen project approved in Adams
Adams — During its meeting on December 14, the town’s Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a campground project for Greylock Glen proposed by the Shared Estates Asset Fund, a company based out of Lenox. The property at the base of Mount Greylock has been owned by the state...
BusinessTalk with Joshua Garcia, the city’s first Hispanic mayor
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times. Episode 142: December...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
A “Makerie” in Pittsfield
Buff City Soap distributed over 10,000 product samples before their August 25 opening, and it seems Ann Arborites are well onto their scent. “We’re doing great. People are starting to find us and it’s really starting to pick up,” general manager Kat Ramaut reports from the clean and colorful store, which replaces a Bob Evans…
WMass Mourns Stephen Kulik, Champion Of PILOT Legislation, Gay Rights, Sustainable Agriculture
Former State Rep’s Payment In Lieu Of Taxes Bill Was Subject Of 2016 Amherst Town Meeting Vote. Widely admired retired Massachusetts legislator from Worthington, Steve Kulik, died at his home on December 18. Kulik served as state representative of the First Franklin District from 1993 until his retirement in 2019, representing as many as 27 small communities stretching from the Hampshire Hilltowns to the Quabbin Reservoir.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Dalton Select Board Appoints New Animal Control Officer, Assistant Animal Control Officer
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board appointed Levi Lisi as animal control officer and Richard Haley as the assistant animal control officer at Monday night's meeting. Dalton has been without an animal control officer since Greg Elser left his position at the end of October. "We are extremely lucky...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Local pizza shop receives $300 from anonymous sender to help families in need
Southy's, a small-town pizza shop received a heartwarming message on December 22 that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. An anonymous person venomed a Southy's employee asking for the money to be spent on pizza for people in need.
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
