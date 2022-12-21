MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change. “We are extremely grateful for the donation made to Girls Inc. of the Valley by Monson Savings,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “This donation aided us in organizing and executing our Speaking Out event this past fall. This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders.”

