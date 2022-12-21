ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze announces hiring of 3 defensive assistants to Auburn coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn defensive staff is coming together. Freeze announced the hiring of 3 defensive assistants on Friday. Jeremy Garrett (defensive line coach), Wesley McGriff (defensive backs coach) and Josh Aldridge (linebackers coach) were all formally announced as hired. Garrett is a former Ole Miss player who follows Freeze...
AUBURN, AL
pistolsfiringblog.com

Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer

The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
OXFORD, MS
Athlon Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin Clash On Twitter

A tweet on Thursday from 247Sports featured thoughts from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on the recruiting process in college football.  Fisher was critical of the protocol in place, lamenting the role finances play. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took note of this, responding with a ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS

