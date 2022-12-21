Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of 3 defensive assistants to Auburn coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s Auburn defensive staff is coming together. Freeze announced the hiring of 3 defensive assistants on Friday. Jeremy Garrett (defensive line coach), Wesley McGriff (defensive backs coach) and Josh Aldridge (linebackers coach) were all formally announced as hired. Garrett is a former Ole Miss player who follows Freeze...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer
The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin Clash On Twitter
A tweet on Thursday from 247Sports featured thoughts from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on the recruiting process in college football. Fisher was critical of the protocol in place, lamenting the role finances play. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took note of this, responding with a ...
Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in 2023 NCAA Preseason Poll
The Ole Miss Rebels just snuck into the top 25 preseason rankings after bringing home their first ever national title in June.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
