Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
businesswest.com
Monson Savings Bank Supports Girls Inc. of the Valley
MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change. “We are extremely grateful for the donation made to Girls Inc. of the Valley by Monson Savings,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “This donation aided us in organizing and executing our Speaking Out event this past fall. This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders.”
businesswest.com
Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members
HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
businesswest.com
STCC Receives Funding to Empower Latina Students
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) was awarded a $25,000 grant to provide mentorship and resources to Latina and low-income female students. The funding from KPMG U.S. Foundation Inc. will support an STCC diversity program called Business Leaders Owning Opportunity Matters (BLOOM). BLOOM Bridge empowers female-identifying Latinas from...
businesswest.com
STCC to Offer Free HiSET Test-preparation Course
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free, four-week HiSET preparation fast-track class from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3. HiSET is the high-school equivalency test, which is an alternative to a high-school diploma. The HiSET prep class is administered through the Springfield Adult Learning Center Hampden...
businesswest.com
Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training to Host Month-long Intensive
LENOX — The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold its 2023 Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox campus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29. For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, movement, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today’s world.
businesswest.com
BusinessTalk with Joshua Garcia, the city’s first Hispanic mayor
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times. Episode 142: December...
businesswest.com
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0