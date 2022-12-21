Read full article on original website
Ravens — Falcons Week 17 Betting Trends
ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110) Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Ravens enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Lary Rupp wrote. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 16 slate at 37.5 points."
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
Bengals Tight End Ruled Out For Patriots Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have ruled out tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) for Saturday's battle against the Patriots. The team's top tight end suffered the injury against the Chiefs on Dec. 4 and has not played since. He did log a few limited practices this week. Hurst has 48...
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
Wake Forest vs. Missouri picks, predictions: Gasparilla Bowl schedule, odds
The college football bowl schedule takes another step forward in the days before Christmas as the Gasparilla Bowl is set to kick off between Wake Forest out of the ACC and Missouri from the SEC on Friday. Wake Forest comes into the game with a 7-5 record, below preseason expectations...
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time. Pierce was one...
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
NFL Draft Profile: Kenderick Duncan, Safety, Louisville Cardinals
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated
Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
Giants’ Average Ticket Get-in Price Holding Steady on Secondary Market
The New York Giants can wrap up their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings with a win and losses this week from at least two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who host the Giants on Saturday, are looking to gain...
Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason
We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10
The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North. Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:. Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for...
Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris’ Iconic Legacy
PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back. Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all...
