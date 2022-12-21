ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ravens — Falcons Week 17 Betting Trends

ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110) Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Ravens enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Lary Rupp wrote. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 16 slate at 37.5 points."
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Bengals Tight End Ruled Out For Patriots Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have ruled out tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) for Saturday's battle against the Patriots. The team's top tight end suffered the injury against the Chiefs on Dec. 4 and has not played since. He did log a few limited practices this week. Hurst has 48...
CINCINNATI, OH
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?

The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
ATLANTA, GA
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time. Pierce was one...
HOUSTON, TX
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate

With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated

Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason

We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris’ Iconic Legacy

PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back. Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all...
PITTSBURGH, PA

