Plea for narcotics dollars turns violent as Marco Island man threatens to shoot his family

A Marco Island man faces multiple charges after he threatened to shoot other household members when they refused to lend him money for narcotics.

Officers with the Marco Island Police Department responded to the 800 block of Saturn Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a disturbance involving James Brandon Lang, 47.

According to his arrest report, officers responded to a verbal disturbance at the address the night prior. The caller told authorities Lang was "huffing aerosol cans." On Friday, Lang was upset because a relative refused to lend him money to purchase more cans of inhalants.

The caller warned authorities Saturday that Lang was in the family's driveway, in his car, threatening to shoot the family.

Crime on MarcoMarco Island police update on mail theft days after two suspects arrested

Marco man faces chargesMarco Island man arrested on more than five dozen child pornography charges

As officers drove down the street with their emergency lights on, Lang approached them.

When officers began to pursue Lang, he began to accelerate, weaving through traffic without caution and nearly causing an accident, according to the affidavit.

Lang then made a hard right turn from North Collier Boulevard onto Amazon Court, causing the front left tire to become separate.

A second officer attempted to stop Lang on Castaways Street, but Lang swerved and pulled back into his family's driveway. Moments later, they arrested him at the residence.

When the two officers searched the car, they found about seven empty containers and a loaded 9 mm pistol. The handgun didn't have a round in the chamber, but the magazine was full, police said.

When they spoke with the relative in the residence, she told them Lang had continuously asked her throughout the day for money to be used for "smokes."

As officers attempted to perform field sobriety exercises on scene, Lang, began to complain about chest pain, the report indicates.

During the ambulance ride, Lang told an accompanying officer he inhales the narcotics and passes out frequently.

Officers discovered that Lang is a convicted Florida felon and was on state probation at the time of the incident.

Officers charged him with fleeing and eluding; aggravated assault; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records indicate he's next due in court Jan. 9 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.