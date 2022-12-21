ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: nycshooter (iStock).

Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.

The closure was announced at about 7:15 AM, with a reopening announced a little over an hour later.

Colorado Department of Transportation has released tips related to this closure and sun glares in the past.

While sun glare closures typically don't last long, they can be very problematic when they take place. In this case, drivers had to detour from the road.

Is there another stretch of road in Colorado where a sun glare is regularly problematic? Let us know in the comments.

