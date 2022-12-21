ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer

By Ventura County Star
By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Emily Lim finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, Keilani Peralta had 10 points, three steals and two assists, Christa Contreras had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals, Makenna Phelan contributed six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Victoria Luna added six points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead Camarillo (7-4) to a 57-43 win over Dos Pueblos in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
  • Lola Donez scored 16 points, Omamoke Okah had 14 points and Faith O’Daniel added 11 points to lead Oaks Christian (7-4) to a 51-26 win over San Luis Obispo in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
  • Mika Jarrett scored 17 points, Sofia Salgado had 10 points, Kristan Yumul finished with nine points, and Aiyana Gonzales and Kayla Lumas each had six points for Oxnard (8-3) in its 63-48 loss to Granada Hills Charter in the Gold Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
  • Emma Ange scored 14 points, Devin Feiereisen had 11 points, Mathis Dritz had 10 points, and Taylor Swanson added seven points to lead Westlake (7-2) to a 47-46 win over Hart in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
  • Mimi Moon had 19 points and four rebounds, Mister Nelson scored 13 points, and Haven Ramirez finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for Pacifica in its 65-47 loss to Bishop Montgomery in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
  • Emily Rea had 19 points and three rebounds, Skyler Knight finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Kailee Staniland contributed 13 points and five assists, and Sarah Beckman had eight points and three rebounds to lead Ventura (5-7, 1-2) to a 64-25 victory over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game.
  • Bella Moreno scored 14 points and Soleil Nerdin had 11 points to lead Thousand Oaks (9-4) to a 42-40 win over Golden Valley in a nonleague game.
  • Hailey Ginnever scored nine points and Faith Madsen had eight points for Simi Valley (7-8) in its 53-37 loss to El Camino Real Charter in a nonleague game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Freshman Jaden Whitehead scored 14 points, junior Dylan Benner had 10 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Kaden Glover finished with eight points and 13 rebounds to lead St. Bonaventure (8-4) to a 63-44 win over Lompoc in a nonleague game.
  • Stevie Amar finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nick Giarrusso scored 12 points for Oaks Christian (12-1) in its 48-46 loss to Santa Monica at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
  • Newbury Park (12-2) lost to Downey 61-28 at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
  • Sam Noah scored 15 points and Ashton Brown added 14 points for Foothill Tech (7-7) in its 79-46 loss to Santa Ynez on the second day of the Jim Bayshore Classic in Carpinteria.

BOYS SOCCER

  • Oxnard defeated Oaks Christian 3-1 and Valencia 2-0 at the Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic. In the first match, Abraham Servin scored two goals, Ulises Morales had a goal and goalie Adrian Luna saved a penalty kick. In the second match, Morales and Christian Escarcega scored goals and Luna posted a shutout in net for the unbeaten Yellowjackets (9-0-3).
  • Rio Mesa lost to Thousand Oaks 2-0 and defeated Lennox Academy at the Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic. In the second match, Tony Delgado scored the goal off an assist from Alejandro Arellano for the Spartans (1-7-2). Thousand Oaks defeated Cabrillo 1-0 in its first game of the day.

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Janessah Gonzalez, Nelissa Pulido and Kamila Solis scored goals and goalie Beyonce Hernandez recorded her fourth shutout of the season to lead Santa Clara (5-0-0) to a 3-0 win over Fillmore in a nonleague match.

