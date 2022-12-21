Center City celebrates 2022 Deck the Herd winners, 20 years of Hoof Prints Project

Center City is celebrating 20 years of the Hoof Prints of the Great American Quarter Horse project, as well as the winners of its annual Deck the Herd competition.

Throughout the city and surrounding area, Center City invited the owners of the more than 110 Hoof Prints fiberglass horses to celebrate the season by decorating their Hoof Prints horses in a holiday-themed attire. To enter the competition, businesses submitted photos of their decorated horses to Center City. Then, each submission was reviewed by a board of volunteer judges to determine the winning submissions. Photo submissions were also posted on the Center City of Amarillo Facebook page, to allow for voting in the People’s Choice category.

"We began this project several years ago, because in the beginning, our board members tried each year to put a wreath on every horse, but over the years, the number of horses has grown so much that we thought to make this contest, where hoof print owners decorate their own horse," said Beth Duke, Center City executive director. "We think this way is much better than the former way, because if you are decorating one horse, you can go all out, versus a single wreath. This really allows each business's horse to shine during the holiday season."

The project began in 2002 to promote the area's Western Heritage with the American Quarter Horse Association and raise funds for Center City to support public art throughout the city. Originally, the program began with 10 horses but has grown to include more than 120 of the fiberglass colts throughout the Texas Panhandle, and it is still growing.

The 2022 Deck the Herd competition is co-sponsored by The Shops at Wolflin Square, with cash prizes presented to the winners. For the Peoples Choice Facebook vote, the winner is Women's Healthcare Associates, located 1301 S. Coulter St. The submission includes a reflective mosaic of a mother and her colt, both decorated for the holidays.

The 2022 first place winner is Advanced Pain Care, located at 1901 Medi Park Drive, Building C, with a blue fiberglass colt covered in red bows and hoof covers, complete with a Santa hat. Second-place winner is Park Central, located at 701 Park Place Ave.; this submission is festive take on "Buddy the Elf" singing loud for all to hear this holiday season. The third place winner is Scottie's Transmission, located at 4040 Canyon Drive, featuring classic Christmas attire.

"We have had several new horses throughout the years, and one exciting thing this year is we had several new entries from companies who hadn't previously participated in the competition, so we hope to see it grow even more," Duke said.

According to Duke, she hopes to continue to see the project grow next year with added submissions. Duke said although the original goal of the competition has always been to beautify downtown, she is happy to see it become a Center City tradition in spreading holiday cheer and a staple for the city of Amarillo.

To view the submissions and winners, visit the Center City of Amarillo Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CentercityofAmarillo .

The colts will be on display throughout the new year for those wishing to view and take photos with the horses. Center City does ask that those looking to capture the perfect Christmas card moment with the fiberglass horses not to sit on them to prevent damage or injury.