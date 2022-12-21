ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Russell Westbrook is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

FINAL UPDATE: Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in Sacramento, California, to take on the Kings on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they could be without 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, as he is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Wednesday."

Westbrook did not play in Monday's 130-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

In 28 games, he is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

After being a starter for his entire career, Westbrook has played 25 out of 28 games off the bench this season.

This is his second season with the Lakers, and last year he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

However, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

Right now, they are 13-17 in 30 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 5-5, and on the road, they have gone 5-10 in 15 games.

That being said, they are only 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Kings, they come into the night tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-13 in 29 games and have gone 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Kings are 8-5 in 13 games.

The organization has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006.

