Wichita Falls, TX

Guthrie man dies in Wichita Falls crash

By Staff Report
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

A Guthrie, Texas man has become the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls in 2020.

Sammy Pierce, 62, was the lone occupant of a pickup that left the freeway near the Falls early Sunday and crashed into the banks of the Wichita River. The pickup had been heading south when the accident occurred.

Pierce died from his injuries Monday.

2022 has been an unusually deadly year for traffic fatalities in the city with eight reported in 2021 and only one recorded in 2020.

