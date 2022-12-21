ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

WISN

Arrest made in fatal chain reaction crash on I-894

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Friday morning a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. Jolene Reit told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that her car...
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say

A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI
x1071.com

Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI

