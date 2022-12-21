ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star safety and LSU football target Isaac Smith commits to Mississippi State

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE - Four-star safety and LSU football recruiting target Isaac Smith has committed to Mississippi State, he announced on Wednesday.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Smith is the No. 162 recruit and No. 10 safety in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Mississippi, and is the No. 4 recruit in the state.

Smith also had offers from Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

LSU safeties coach Kerry Cooks and recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement were his lead recruiters, according to 247Sports.

Gaining Smith's commitment would have added to LSU's growing list of pledges in the secondary, joining four-star cornerback Javien Toviano, four-star cornerback Daylen Austin, four-star safety Kylin Jackson, four-star safety Ryan Yaites and four-star safety Michael Daugherty, as well as three-star cornerbacks Jeremiah Hughes and Ashton Stamps.

LSU's hopes of adding to the secondary during the early signing period now rest upon 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, who Steve Wilftong of 247Sports projects will commit to the Tigers.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

