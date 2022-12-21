ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Break out the earmuffs: Winter storm brings rain, extreme wind and frigid temperatures

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

A week after a storm brought heavy snow across much of the country, the official start of winter brings another storm sure to give Delaware a very chilly Christmas.

It will hit the East Coast on Thursday, bringing coastal flooding, heavy rain, extreme wind gusts and wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

If you plan on traveling to holiday gatherings this weekend, keep your eye on local forecasts through the end of the week as it is expected to be a brutal few days.

Overview

Delaware will see moderate to heavy rain, totaling 1 to 3 inches with some minor flooding Thursday through midday Friday. While it is expected that precipitation will remain mostly rain, some light snow could appear around northwestern parts of I-95. No significant snow or ice accumulation is expected.

Gale-force winds and seas reaching 9 to 14 feet could make marine navigation difficult Thursday night through Friday evening, and significant wind gusts up to 45 knots (about 52 mph) will impact Atlantic Coastal waters and the Delaware Bay.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible in Delaware, the Delaware Bay and the tidal Delaware River during high-tide cycles Friday morning and afternoon. Major areas of concern for coastal flooding around the state include Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, Slaughter Beach and inland portions of Sussex County.

Winter predictions: How much snow will Delaware get this winter? It could depend on La Niña and a volcano

Increasing southerly winds of 20 mph to 30 mph will shift to the west behind a cold front on Friday with gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph expected. Localized wind gusts up to 60 mph are a possibility. Downed trees and power lines are a possibility across the region. The National Weather Service is also predicting “dangerously cold” wind chills as low as minus 20 degrees Friday night through Saturday night.

For those of you who have yet to give your Christmas wish list to Santa, it might be in your best interest to make a last-minute addition asking for safe travels and clear skies this weekend.

... Or a brand-new set of winter gear if this storm is any indication of what the rest of the season will bring.

New Castle County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoxop_0jqJt91m00

On Thursday, New Castle County will see a high of 51 degrees with a low of 49 degrees. There is a 90% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. and up to 1 inch of rainfall, with northeast winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

On Thursday night, rain will continue and accumulate up to 1 inch, and thunderstorms will be possible after 5 a.m. Southeast winds will range from 15 mph to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0277HN_0jqJt91m00

On Friday, the high will be 50 degrees with a low plummeting to 13 degrees. A 90% chance of rain is expected before 2 p.m., with a chance of snow after. Thunder is possible. Winds will range from 20 mph to 30 mph, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. By nightfall, there will be a 30% chance of precipitation and a chance of snow before 8 p.m.

By the weekend, sunny skies will be back in tow, but temps will be far from welcoming. Saturday will see a high of 22 degrees with a low of 13 degrees and Sunday will see a high of 25 degrees and a low of 15 degrees.

Kent County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjmgC_0jqJt91m00

Kent County will see a high of 52 degrees Thursday and a low of 50 degrees. A 90% chance of rain is expected, mainly after 1 p.m., and is expected to accumulate up to three-quarters of an inch. East winds will range from 5 mph to 15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

At night, rain forecasts from the daytime will continue, accumulating up to 1 inch, with the possibility of a thunderstorm before 10 p.m. and after 1 a.m. Southeast winds will range from 15 mph to 25 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RON2A_0jqJt91m00

Friday will have a high of 50 degrees and a chilly low of 14 degrees. An 80% chance of rain is expected before 1 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow. South winds will range from 20 mph to 30 mph, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Nighttime will be mostly clear and breezy.

Entering the weekend, Kent County will get a little brighter as the sun peeks out. Temperatures, unfortunately, will not be following suit.

Saturday will see a high of 25 degrees and a low of 13 degrees, with mild winds. Sunday’s high will be 27 degrees and the low will be 15 degrees. Mild winds will be present.

Sussex County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjHoY_0jqJt91m00

Temperatures will reach 55 degrees, with a low of 50 Thursday in Sussex County. A 90% chance of rain is expected, mostly after 9 p.m., and will accumulate up to 1 inch. East winds up to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph will be present.

Thursday night, a 90% chance of rain will continue from earlier in the day and accumulate up to 1 inch. Thunderstorms are possible multiple times before 4 a.m. South winds up to 25 mph will be present and wind gusts will reach as high as 40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ptVH_0jqJt91m00

Friday will bring a high of 52 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. An 80% chance of rain is expected before 1 p.m., with a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. South winds up to 30 mph will be present before turning west in the afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph. Nightfall will be breezy with mostly clear skies.

Sussex County will be in the clear for the weekend, but don’t hold your breath that the sun will do much to alleviate frigid temperatures.

Saturday will see a high of 26 degrees with a low of 14 degrees, accompanied by mild winds. On Sunday, the high will be 27 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. Mild winds will be present.

Key weather advisories

The strongest winds and gusts are expected on Friday following a cold front. New Castle County and Kent County are expected to have up to 45 mph winds while most of Sussex County should expect up to 50-mph winds.

The lowest wind chills will be present Friday night and Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzjnW_0jqJt91m00

The northern half of New Castle County will see a wind chill of minus 6 degrees on Friday night while the southern half of the county and Kent County will see a wind chill of minus 2 degrees. Sussex Count’s wind chill will mostly be minus 2 degrees, but southernmost portions of the county will be at a wind chill of 3 degrees.

Saturday’s wind chill will be minus 1 degree for New Castle County and most of Kent County. Southernmost Kent County and almost all of Sussex County will see a wind chill of 3 degrees.

In the holiday spirit: Delawarean surprising strangers with free Christmas trees

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Break out the earmuffs: Winter storm brings rain, extreme wind and frigid temperatures

Delaware Online | The News Journal

