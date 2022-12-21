ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 steps to prepare for a Michigan winter storm

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
If you live or have ever lived in Michigan, you know what the winters can be like: cold, snowy and quite hazardous.

Winter storms, blizzards and freezing temperatures can bring about a variety of challenges for you, your home and/or your vehicle(s), from whiteouts to power outages to frozen pipes to icy roads.

Here are a few key steps on how to prepare for a Michigan winter storm:

How to winterize your car

Bridgestone Tires offers 11 ways how to winterize your car before a winter storm. One is to make sure to have your car serviced for winter conditions — meaning, get your battery, brakes and cooling system checked. Check other items, such as belts, hoses, spark plugs, or anything that can go bad on a car, because if they go bad in the winter, you may be stuck in the cold or along a snowy road.

Switching to winter tires can also help with traveling in bad road conditions, such as icy roads. Checking your tire pressure is also critical because every 10-degree change in ambient temperature could lead to a gain or loss of 1 PSI.

Consider winter windshield wipers; these wipers are heavier than others and don't allow ice to collect on the blade. Replacing your windshield wiper fluid often is key as well because snowstorms typically use a lot of it since you're constantly wiping away snow. It's recommended to use a windshield wiper fluid that is made for winter conditions.

Here are more tips for winterizing your car from Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan.

Winter safety kit for your vehicle

Bridgestone also suggests having a winter safety kit in your car that consists of:

  • Flares
  • First-aid kit
  • Pack of matches
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • Ice scraper
  • Extra clothing items like coats, socks, gloves, boots, hats
  • Nonperishable food and beverage items
  • Bag of sand and shovel
  • Jumper cables
  • Extra antifreeze
  • Car tool kit
  • Cellphone

Going out in the snow

Dress for the weather, including a hat, scarf, coat, gloves, socks, and water-resistant shoes or boots.

Watch where you are going. Leave your phone in your pocket.

When walking at night, wear outer clothing that contrasts with the white snow. When walking during the day, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from glare. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

Winter driving safety tips

Driving safely and cautiously during winter storms can not only save your life, but others as well.

Here are a few tips:

  • Make sure to keep your car maintenance up to date.
  • Leave plenty of distance from you and other vehicles during winter road conditions.
  • Clean the snow and ice off your car before departure.
  • Allow six to eight car lengths between you and the snow plow that is working.
  • Remain in your car with a seat belt on, if you need to pull over during winter road conditions.
  • Keep your gas tank at least half full when traveling.

Plan a grocery store run early

Go buy those necessary groceries, such as eggs, milk and canned goods that would last you around 72 hours, in case you're snowed in. But don't overbuy; you want to leave some for others who may need it.

Do this as early as you can ahead of a storm. You won't want to go out in the snow to get it if you run out, and if you wait, you are likely to find empty shelves because there was a run on essentials, such as bread and milk.

At the same time, beware that it's possible that heavy snow could take out power lines, too. So don't overstock your freezer and fridge just in case you have to go a while without electricity.

How to keep pipes from freezing

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America offers these tips on preventing and handling frozen pipes in your home:

  • Insulate pipes, especially those leading to the outside, and plug holes around the pipes with insulation or spray-in foam.
  • Make sure there is warm air flowing around pipes that are located near an outside wall.
  • Check pipes under sinks to make sure they will get adequate heat.
  • Make sure there is clear access to the main water shut-off valve in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts.
  • Leaving a pencil sized amount of water running through faucets helps keep pipes from freezing.

If snow falls on your roof

Heavy snow has the potential to collapse a roof. Check your roof for bends, cracks or leaks.

Do not climb or clear the snow off your roof yourself.

Use snow rakes and brooms for pitched roofs to remove the snow.

How to prepare for power outages

Blizzards with high winds can cause scattered or widespread power outages. Here are some tips on how to prepare in case your power goes out:

  • Make sure that all electronics ,such as cellphones and laptops are charged.
  • Keep portable chargers and rechargeables charged and ready to go just in case.
  • Having an idea of where your fuse box is located and knowing how to turn the power and circuit breakers on and off is crucial. Mapping and labeling each circuit breaker to its relative appliance or room is also a good idea.
  • If you lose power, the weather will be cold enough to keep food or perishable items in a sealed plastic bin on your porch, vehicle, or in the garage.
  • Use flashlights, headlamps, battery-operated lanterns or glow sticks rather than candles or other flammable lighting sources.
  • Do not use cooking grills or fuel-powered generators indoors as they emit carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.
  • Stay at least 20-25 feet away from downed power lines.

Broken DTE Energy power lines can be reported through DTE's website. To report downed Consumers Energy power lines, call 911 and 800-477-5050.

Tips on shoveling and snow removal

If you're elderly or have disabilities, try to get help removing snow.

Here are some other snow removal tips:

  • Apply some de-icer or rock salt to your sidewalk and steps. That can make clearing snow and ice a little easier.
  • Don't shovel after eating or while smoking.
  • Stretch out before you begin and don't overexert yourself. Take frequent breaks and pay attention to how your body feels. Shovel fresh, powdery snow. Push snow rather than lift it.
  • If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel. And lift with your legs, not your back. Do not work to the point of exhaustion or if you have a history of heart disease.
  • If you feel tightness in the chest or dizziness, stop immediately.

Emma Stein and Frank Witsil contributed with previous reporting.

