ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Art Jam: Selma native Ben Brooks opens Friday for Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIe9s_0jqJsyLB00

Selma native Ben Brooks has a dream hometown show Friday, opening for Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers at Art Jam.

"What an honor and a privilege it is to share the stage with someone I've looked up to for so long," Brooks said in a release from organizers Blackbelt Benefit Group.

Art Jam is Friday at Walton Theatre, 1000 Selma Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and are available online at eventbrite.com/e/art-jam-w-mike-cooley-tickets-446297988297.

Brooks, an independent singer/songwriter in Nashville, will perform material from his album Jean on Jean, and some new singles. Among them is "Long Hard Winter," which he's scheduled to release next year on Feb. 17.

Brooks grew up playing across Selma and Montgomery. Locals may remember him from the band The Big Nekkid, with Morgan Academy classmates Roger Jones, Will Sommerville and Morgan Duncan.

Cooley, another Alabama native from Tuscumbia, has been a guitarist and vocalist for the Athens, Georgia band Drive-By Truckers since 1996. Known for Southern rock and Americana, he has songs like "Eyes Like Glue," "Loaded Gun in the Closet," and "3 Dimes Down."

Prior to Friday's concert, there will be a sponsors-only dinner.

In 2009, Blackbelt Benefit Group began as a rib cooking benefit to help tornado victims. It's since grown into a nonprofit group.

“Blackbelt Benefit Group is such a great organization and does so many positive things for the city of Selma, I’m just proud to be a part of one of their events.” Brooks said.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational

Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man

A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka

Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
WETUMPKA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on December 23, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
WSFA

Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts

Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YULEE, FL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy