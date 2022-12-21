What is wind chill and how is it calculated?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to plummet on Thursday night, staying low through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After a high of 53 degrees on Thursday, the NWS predicts a low of 9 degrees for Gadsden Thursday night/Friday morning, with winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Those frigid temps will "feel like" zero degrees.

"Feels like" is another way to describe the wind chill. So how does NWS calculate that?

The wind chill formula is based on advanced computer modeling analysis of winter winds and temperatures, and is so accurate, according to the weather service, that it predicts the "feels-like" temperature based on the calculated wind speed at five feet off the ground — the average height of an adult face.

Even skin tissue resistance, affecting how cold air feels on our hands, is taken into account, the weather service says. The index also is based on heat transfer theory, or heat loss from the body to its surroundings.

Here's what the NWS has to say on its site: "... as wind blows across our bodies it takes the heat we naturally emit and blows it away from our bodies. The faster the wind speed the faster our body heat is taken away and the colder it feels.

"It is a similar process for when you blow on a hot bowl of soup to cool it down. The temperature that it feels like outside due to the air temperature and wind speed is called the 'Wind Chill.'"