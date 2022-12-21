Read full article on original website
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he's experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It's a day he said he will...
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
With One EMT Killed and Another Critical, Wyoming Responds With ‘Broken Hearts’
Rawlins Police Department Officer Amber Yardley is thankful she didn't get the call all first responders dread – one of their own is hurt or killed. Yardley wasn't on duty early morning Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into an...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: "I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there's a vertical rainbow. When we...
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
Casper's low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn't ready to proclaim...
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. "In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them," he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today's high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state's population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow
It's a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it's pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area
This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. The post CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area appeared first on Local News 8.
