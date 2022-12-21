ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
cowboystatedaily.com

Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills

Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
oilcity.news

State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it’s pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
