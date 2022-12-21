ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extradition of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the US begins

By Ben Kesslen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YtbE_0jqJs3YN00

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried completed his extradition paperwork Wednesday and is set to be transported from the Bahamas to the US, where he will face a slew of criminal charges over allegations he defrauded $1.8 billion from investors.

The fallen crypto king and former CEO said he consented to extradition because he wants “to make the relevant customers whole,” according to court papers — a turnaround after he had initially said he would fight the process.

He arrived in Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas around 11 a.m. Wednesday in a suit and told the judge he is waiving his right to a lengthy extradition hearing.

“Yes, I do wish to waive my right to such formal extradition proceedings,” he said to judge Shaka Serville in court. He also said he was in good health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqUGO_0jqJs3YN00
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, is escorted into the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 21, 2022.
REUTERS

His lawyer said the alleged conman was “anxious to leave” the Bahamas — where he had been living when slapped with the charges.

Bankman-Fried, 30, will be remanded into U.S. custody once he arrives to the States, but it was not immediately clear when he would be flown out of the island nation.

The accused grifter played a key role in the quick collapse of crypto currency exchange FTX, and allegedly used investors’ money to fund his Alameda Research hedge fund as well as buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rUPj_0jqJs3YN00
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to be flown to the U.S. from the Bahamas sometime Wednesday.
Getty Images

Federal prosecutions charted him with stealing billions of customers’ money as his hedge fund Alameda Research was sustaining significant loses. On Nov. 11, Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX and the firm worth $32 billion said it was bankrupt.

Bankman-Fried is being prosecuted by the Southern District of New York and faces a maximum of 115 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bankman-Fried’s alleged crimes are among “the biggest financial frauds in American history.” Williams is expected to hold a press conference on the extradition sometime Wednesday.

The ex-CEO has admitted to multiple missteps, but insisted he did not commit any crimes.

Since his Dec. 12 arrest, Bankman-Fried has languished in Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas, which was chastised by the U.S. State Department last year for being overrun with rodent, overcrowded and lacking plumbing.

If he doesn’t get bail in New York, he is likely to be locked up Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial.

New York Post

Elon Musk defends FBI despite censorship

Elon Musk said he still held a broadly favorably view of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, even after a lengthy series of disclosures from the company showing how they sought to influence the 2020 US elections. “To be clear, I am overall very much pro FBI. The agency does a great deal of important work protecting the public,” the new Twitter boss said in a tweet Friday. “That said, no organization is perfect and part of the FBI obviously overreached with respect to online censorship.” Musk’s tweet came in response to a question about conservative accounts allegedly being suspended for criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether the FBI was “still working at Twitter.” It’s not the first time the billionaire has gone to bat for the bureau. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said earlier this month. Twitter hired many former FBI employees before Musk bought the platform.
