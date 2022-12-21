ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Warming center to open in Goose Creek this weekend

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will be open in Goose Creek this weekend as frigid temperatures move into the Lowcountry .

Goose Creek United Methodist Church, which is located at 142 Red Bank Road, will open as a warming center on Friday, December 23; Saturday, December, 24; and Sunday, December 25.

Along with already cold temperatures, forecasters say wind chills could be in the 10s and 20s after an arctic front moves across the region on Friday.

Those who need a warm place to stay will be admitted between 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night. Doors will lock at 10:30 p.m.

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

City leaders said both dinner and breakfast will be provided.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

