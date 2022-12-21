ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Astronomy.com

The Moon, Venus, and Mercury meet in the sky on Christmas Eve

This year, Christmas Eve will bring a beautiful sight to the sky shortly after sunset: two bright planets sharing the twilight with a thin crescent Moon. Look southwest about 30 minutes after sunset and you’ll easily spot bright Venus (magnitude –3.9) about 5° high. Just 4° to its upper left (east) is Mercury, a dimmer magnitude –0.5. And standing to the planets’ left (east) is a delicate crescent Moon just under 4 percent lit, showing off a mere sliver of its eastern limb.
psychologytoday.com

The Ancient Story at the Origin of Modern Romantic Love

At a drinking party immortalized by Plato, Socrates gives a speech in praise of love. In this speech, Socrates relates a conversation that he once had with a mysterious priestess called Diotima, who taught him the art of love. Diotima's conception of love as a vehicle of virtue and redemption...

