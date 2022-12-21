This year, Christmas Eve will bring a beautiful sight to the sky shortly after sunset: two bright planets sharing the twilight with a thin crescent Moon. Look southwest about 30 minutes after sunset and you’ll easily spot bright Venus (magnitude –3.9) about 5° high. Just 4° to its upper left (east) is Mercury, a dimmer magnitude –0.5. And standing to the planets’ left (east) is a delicate crescent Moon just under 4 percent lit, showing off a mere sliver of its eastern limb.

3 DAYS AGO