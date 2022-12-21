(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.

SHELBY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO