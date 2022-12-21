ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA


WOWT

Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County board hears revised public health facility plans

(Council Bluffs) -- Updated plans are in the works for a new county public health facility in Pottawattamie County. That's according to County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant, who presented a revised proposal for a new facility to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Original plans called for a nearly 26,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Pearl Street and 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs to help consolidate the health agency from its current setup, including multiple buildings. However, Wyant tells KMA News costs were getting too high for what was initially estimated at a nearly $10 million proposal.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists

LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Several crashes Friday morning, NB JFK Reopened

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues was on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash had cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am. As of about 8am, that road was allowed to reopen.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department reports hundreds of new COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed that 818 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Monday. That includes backdated cases that were just reported from one facility this week. There are a total of 177,622 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missouri River drops to unusual low

NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Who's in charge of Omaha? Festersen acting mayor in winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — The week before the holidays is usually quiet for Omaha city officials. But Christmas vacations and an FBI search warrant in south Omaha forced responsibility to change hands among three leaders this week. City council president and acting mayor Pete Festersen returned from a planned out-of-state...
OMAHA, NE

