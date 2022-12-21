Read full article on original website
WOWT
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
KETV.com
'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County board hears revised public health facility plans
(Council Bluffs) -- Updated plans are in the works for a new county public health facility in Pottawattamie County. That's according to County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant, who presented a revised proposal for a new facility to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Original plans called for a nearly 26,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Pearl Street and 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs to help consolidate the health agency from its current setup, including multiple buildings. However, Wyant tells KMA News costs were getting too high for what was initially estimated at a nearly $10 million proposal.
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
WOWT
Several crashes Friday morning, NB JFK Reopened
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues was on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash had cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am. As of about 8am, that road was allowed to reopen.
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports hundreds of new COVID-19 cases
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed that 818 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Monday. That includes backdated cases that were just reported from one facility this week. There are a total of 177,622 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.
News Channel Nebraska
Missouri River drops to unusual low
NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement
(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
Some Omaha area residents brave Thursday's sub-zero temperatures
Residents across the Omaha metro weren't afraid to venture out of the house in sub-zero temperates Thursday morning.
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
KETV.com
Who's in charge of Omaha? Festersen acting mayor in winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — The week before the holidays is usually quiet for Omaha city officials. But Christmas vacations and an FBI search warrant in south Omaha forced responsibility to change hands among three leaders this week. City council president and acting mayor Pete Festersen returned from a planned out-of-state...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
