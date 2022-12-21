ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United v Burnley, Carabao Cup, Confirmed Lineups and Team News

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United return to domestic action on Wednesday night as they face Burnley in the Carabao Cup here. Find the team news and lineups here.

Manchester United will face top of the EFL Championship Burnley in the Carabao Cup tonight. The Red Devils return to action following the World Cup break that took place during the tournament.

United will not have an easy task this evening as they face a Burnley side much different from past encounters. Vincent Kompany has his Clarets side playing free flowing entertaining football under his leadership.

Old Trafford will host the tie and will see Erik Ten Hag’s side look to push on in a competition that seems possible to win. The Dutchman and his side will want to win silverware this season.

It seems as though Ten Hag has decided to put out a strong side against Burnley which seems a sensible choice. Despite the missing Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and some World cup faces, United look strong for the game.

It’ll be the first time in some time that United fans get to see the exciting attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lineup together. Martial and Rashford can produce something special alongside one another.

The full confirmed United lineup for the game has been released and you can find it below.

Martin Dubravka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Tyrell Malacia

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho

