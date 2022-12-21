Park County is effectively closed today, as all roads and both major school districts are shut down due to whiteout conditions and unsafe travel. Because of the intensity of the snow, much of Park County is closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The National Weather Service anticipates a total of one to two inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday, in addition to wind chills as low as 50 below zero.

