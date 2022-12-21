Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Park County Schools and Roads Close on Wednesday, Dec. 21 Due to Blizzard Conditions
Park County is effectively closed today, as all roads and both major school districts are shut down due to whiteout conditions and unsafe travel. Because of the intensity of the snow, much of Park County is closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The National Weather Service anticipates a total of one to two inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday, in addition to wind chills as low as 50 below zero.
lovellchronicle.com
Lovell Fire Dept. rescues four after vehicle slides off Five Springs Campground road
What was reported as a slide-off at the Five Springs Campground Sunday ended up being a whole lot more than that. Emergency personnel were called out at 3:54 p.m. Sunday to a slide-off with unknown injuries. “We weren’t really too excited about going to a slide-off. That’s kind of a...
Missing Man Last Seen in Big Horn Mountains, Police Ask for Public’s Help
The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018. According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone. Ellis is 6'...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Woman Is Grand Prize Winner In Outdoor Magazine’s Annual Wildlife Photo Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cody photographer Meg Sommers wasn’t on the lookout for an award-winning image when she went on an African photography safari last year. But that’s exactly what she captured. Sommers, an attorney and judge who has lived in Cody since...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Jackie Hinther, Park County Animal Shelter
Jackie Hinther, Outreach Coordinator for the Park County Animal Shelter, spoke about how the animal shelter did in 2022. In fact, she spoke about how successful their TNR (Trap/Neuter/Return) program for feral cats was and what is coming up in 2023.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?
Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
mybighornbasin.com
Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”
More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
