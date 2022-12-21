ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Park County Schools and Roads Close on Wednesday, Dec. 21 Due to Blizzard Conditions

Park County is effectively closed today, as all roads and both major school districts are shut down due to whiteout conditions and unsafe travel. Because of the intensity of the snow, much of Park County is closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The National Weather Service anticipates a total of one to two inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday, in addition to wind chills as low as 50 below zero.
PARK COUNTY, WY
SYP: Jackie Hinther, Park County Animal Shelter

Jackie Hinther, Outreach Coordinator for the Park County Animal Shelter, spoke about how the animal shelter did in 2022. In fact, she spoke about how successful their TNR (Trap/Neuter/Return) program for feral cats was and what is coming up in 2023.
Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?

Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
CODY, WY
Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”

More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
WAPITI, WY

