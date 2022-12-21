Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found the Spring Hill nutritional manufacturer and packing company failed to allow an employee – approved for Family and Medical Leave Act-protected intermittent leave – to return to work. Citing their inability to accommodate the protected leave, the employer informed the employee they could not return to work until their doctor cleared all of their medical restrictions and the leave was no longer needed, a violation of the FMLA. Armada Nutrition LLC’s violation of the employee rights forced them to take more time off than needed as prescribed by their doctor.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO