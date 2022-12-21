ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Community effort gifts warm shelter, food to homeless men for Christmas

The power of social media can be a double-edged sword, but this Christmas season, the sword was turned upward for a group of Maury County men. With temperatures reaching negative numbers on Thursday through Saturday, a shelter became vital for survival among those in the local homeless community. Four unhoused...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Hair treatment producer announces Maury County expansion

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced on Dec. 22 that the company would invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mount Pleasant. Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create 110 new...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Columbia receives $630K CDBG sidewalk grant

The City of Columbia announced last week that it has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) by the Tennessee Economic & Community Development Department in the amount of $630,000. Columbia is one of 47 municipalities that will share in $27.3 million in CDBG. The city’s grant will be...
COLUMBIA, TN
Spring Hill Nutritional Manufacturer Violates Family Medical Leave Act

Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found the Spring Hill nutritional manufacturer and packing company failed to allow an employee – approved for Family and Medical Leave Act-protected intermittent leave – to return to work. Citing their inability to accommodate the protected leave, the employer informed the employee they could not return to work until their doctor cleared all of their medical restrictions and the leave was no longer needed, a violation of the FMLA. Armada Nutrition LLC’s violation of the employee rights forced them to take more time off than needed as prescribed by their doctor.
SPRING HILL, TN
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater

City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Waste barrel...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

