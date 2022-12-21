Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Community effort gifts warm shelter, food to homeless men for Christmas
The power of social media can be a double-edged sword, but this Christmas season, the sword was turned upward for a group of Maury County men. With temperatures reaching negative numbers on Thursday through Saturday, a shelter became vital for survival among those in the local homeless community. Four unhoused...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Hair treatment producer announces Maury County expansion
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced on Dec. 22 that the company would invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mount Pleasant. Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create 110 new...
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
WSMV
Woman gives Kingston Springs families in need Christmas presents 1 year after tornado
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - One year ago, families in Kingston Springs were starting to rebuild their lives after a tornado swept through their town. This year, several families are needing some extra help for Christmas. Hannah Curry, a Cheatham County mom said the need is growing as inflation rises....
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia receives $630K CDBG sidewalk grant
The City of Columbia announced last week that it has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) by the Tennessee Economic & Community Development Department in the amount of $630,000. Columbia is one of 47 municipalities that will share in $27.3 million in CDBG. The city’s grant will be...
Spring Hill Nutritional Manufacturer Violates Family Medical Leave Act
Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found the Spring Hill nutritional manufacturer and packing company failed to allow an employee – approved for Family and Medical Leave Act-protected intermittent leave – to return to work. Citing their inability to accommodate the protected leave, the employer informed the employee they could not return to work until their doctor cleared all of their medical restrictions and the leave was no longer needed, a violation of the FMLA. Armada Nutrition LLC’s violation of the employee rights forced them to take more time off than needed as prescribed by their doctor.
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
WKRN
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Waste barrel...
Christmas scam turns into Christmas miracle
The Columbia community rallied around a single mom who was a victim of a Christmas scam. Dozens pitched in to make her child's Christmas merry and bright.
wgnsradio.com
The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
WSMV
Metro Development and Housing Agency opens wait lists for affordable properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) opened up wait lists for some of their affordable properties. Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, anyone who has a disability or is at least 62 years old, can apply to live at Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers. The...
wgnsradio.com
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
