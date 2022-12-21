Read full article on original website
Randall Hutto puts quality jobs at top of Wilson County’s 2023 agenda
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that recruiting more high paying, quality jobs to allow citizens to work close to home is the top priority for the county in 2023. Hutto also said that the county plans to have a reduced tax burden next year.
Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
Art in the Courthouse
Art in the Courthouse The Wilson County Commission has recognized young artists by selecting artwork to hang in the Wilson County Courthouse. Artwork from students at Lebanon, Wilson Central, Watertown, Green Hill and Mt. Juliet high schools and the Barry Tatum Virtual Academy was selected. The artwork is featured on the first floor, just outside of the Wilson County Trustee’s Office. “Wilson County has made great strides showing support for the liberal arts in recent years and this is another opportunity for the county to highlight its best attribute: our people,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. To see a photo of each student’s artwork, go to wilsonpost.com.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less...
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
TVA Drops Rolling Blackouts
(MURFREESBORO) On Saturday (12/24/2022) TVA announced it is initiating ELPC Step 50 of the TVA/TVPPA Load Curtailment Program for a second time. Under ELCP Step 50, all Local Power Companies (LPC) are required to curtail 10 percent of their load in support of maintaining a stable grid. This is the second day in a row that Step 50 will have been implemented.
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood
Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
Mayor responds to worship service violating Franklin ordinance
A Saturday night worship service is causing controversy in Franklin after an amended ordinance that bans downtown gatherings after 5 p.m. on weekends.
Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads
MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
Lee grants clemency to 16, parole eligibility for 30 after change in state law
Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women, and granted expedited parole eligibility for 30 more who are currently in prison under an outdated Drug Free School Zone law. “Executive clemency is a very serious responsibility that’s unique to the role of the...
Exit closing at The Crossings causes major traffic delays in Spring Hill
Christmas shoppers in Spring Hill were forced to deal with a difficult traffic situation late last week when the roundabout exit of The Crossings to US Hwy 31 was closed for a paving project. The Tennessee Dept. of Transportation project – unbeknownst to city officials – left drivers just one...
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
