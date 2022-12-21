Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Round Hill man arrested for lewdness with a child; Authorities seek more info
ROUND HILL, Nev. — A Round Hill man accused of lewdness with a child is in custody after authorities searched his home and discovered evidence he was planning to make contact with several other underaged children in Stateline and South Lake Tahoe. Zachary Nance, 35, was arrested Thursday, Dec....
Sparks man sentenced to 77 months in prison for felon in possession of firearms
A Sparks resident was sentenced to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing three firearms after prior felony convictions.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man sentenced for unlawfully possessing guns
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison and three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr. plead guilty in August, admitting that on Feb. 4, he possessed three firearms. He...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno. The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting. Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 2:16 p.m.: Sparks Police are releasing new details on an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., RPD responded to the area of Sierra Street for reports of a person firing a gun. RPD officers and Justice Court bailiffs met the...
2news.com
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
2news.com
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County
A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies participate in annual shop with the sheriff event
On Saturday, December 17, The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, North Lyon County Fire, NHP, and NV State Parks participated in the annual Shop with a Sheriff event. Human Services helped pair 29 children with local first responders. Each child was given a set amount of money and were able to...
2news.com
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
KOLO TV Reno
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
