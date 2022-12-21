ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

kmaland.com

Northern Iowa tennis announces 2023 schedule

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa tennis has announced the schedule for their upcoming 2023 season. The Panthers will host eight home duals, including four against Missouri Valley Conference competition. The season begins on January 20th at North Dakota. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
97X

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
MARION, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love

There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments

The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

