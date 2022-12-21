Read full article on original website
Northern Iowa tennis announces 2023 schedule
(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa tennis has announced the schedule for their upcoming 2023 season. The Panthers will host eight home duals, including four against Missouri Valley Conference competition. The season begins on January 20th at North Dakota. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list!. Try not to get too hungry!. The top 12 Mexican restaurants in the Cedar Valley. These are...
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love
There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
