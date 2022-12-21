MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.

