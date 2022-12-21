ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ needs Christmas Day volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual celebration that helps kids in need is making changes this year and is asking for the public’s help. Rather than holding the party at The Citadel’s Hagood Stadium as it has in most years, Without Walls Ministry’s Gordon Cashwell said this year’s event will take place in five neighborhoods on Christmas Day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures. These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:. Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St. Goose...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Barbies and Bikes Toy Giveaway is a family mission from the heart.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 the “Barbies and Bikes Toy Giveaway” was held in the parking lot at Foodland. The toy drive was organized by Shantanique Givens, her aunt Shanell Washington, and their families. Givens is a mom, student, registered nurse, and native to Colleton County. Givens shared how...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

PHOTOS: Santa visits babies at the Summerville Medical Center

The Charleston Place kicked off the holiday season by covering the Holy City in snow on Friday. Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas. The Coburg Cow has finally made its return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and it’s ready for Christmas!. Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023.  The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston.  Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
charlestondaily.net

14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K

Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wbch.com

The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker

As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there's one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. "We have it during the year, too," he says. "But at Christmas, we always have okra soup ... It's my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing."
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy