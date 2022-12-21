ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah school board will rescind closed session discussion after failing to properly notify public

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
NEENAH - The Neenah Joint School District board of education will rescind the closed session meeting it had Tuesday night after inadvertently failing to inform the public in advance about why it was meeting behind closed doors.

Before the meeting, the board gave notice that it would be having a regular meeting and a closed session, but it failed to list the reason for the closed session, as required by state law.

The Post-Crescent asked the district Wednesday morning why a reason wasn’t provided on the public agenda. The district’s communications manager, Jim Strick, explained that a privacy box was “inadvertently checked that made these agenda items only viewable to the Board and administration.”

“The Board of Education regrets and apologizes for this error,” a statement on behalf of the board later Wednesday morning said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a notice for closed session should include enough of an explanation so members of the public can determine if the subject matter qualifies for a closed session.

“It’s just a matter of following the law and the law is there because the public should not be deprived of information about what public officials are doing,” said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

Because Neenah’s closed session was in violation of Wisconsin open meetings laws, the board will rescind any discussion or action that happened and hold another closed session at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The same topics will be discussed then that were discussed during the last meeting, including the school resource officer contract and the sale of the Shattuck Middle School property, according to the board’s statement.

Those who attended or watched virtually were made aware during Tuesday night's meeting that the closed session would include discussions on Shattuck because it was mentioned by board president Brian Epley.

“I’m sure there are some people who are interested in hearing that conversation, but as has been our process with all of our property, that will all take place during closed session,” he said.

Epley then referenced the state statute that allows for “competitive or bargaining reasons” to be deliberated in closed session.

The only specific information shared about Shattuck came from Tamara Hasz, the Neenah resident who offered to purchase the property for the same price and conditions as the previously accepted offer from Northpointe Development Corp.

The Oshkosh-based Northpointe planned to buy the property and redevelop the school as 89 workforce apartments and the rest of the land as 49 single-family homes. It also offered to donate four acres to the city for development as a public park. Northpointe's plan, however, was stopped Dec. 7 when the council denied its rezoning request under pressure from the surrounding neighborhood.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday night's meeting, Hasz said she heard city leadership say that there were no other options on the table except the one from Northpointe, so she wanted to provide another option for the school board, the city and the community to consider.

People have asked Hasz about her lack of a plan for how exactly to redevelop the property, she said, but she also explained that other community members have told her they're willing to invest money into the project.

No, Hasz said she doesn’t have specifics for a certain number of housing units to put on the land, but she’s also fielded suggestions other than housing, such as indoor pickleball courts or a community center.

“If you’re asking me if I'm going to do the best thing for the city and that’s my plan? Absolutely, that’s my plan,” she said of people questioning her plans for the space.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

Comments / 3

 

