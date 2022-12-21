ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Pittsylvania Co. Deputies arrest man for stealing school bus

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
 3 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say stole a school bus on Wednesday morning.

Deputies report being called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt at 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The call was in reference to a suspicious white male near an unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus. Deputies say as they were traveling to the area it was reported that the man had entered the bus and driven it away.

Deputies spotted the bus at 7 a.m. and stopped it to arrest 34-year-old Matthew Wade Heuple. The Sheriff’s Office says Heuple has been charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.

