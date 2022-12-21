ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morrison County Record

Preparing cattle for severe winter weather

With temperatures dropping, there are several things producers can do to help cattle prepare for severe winter weather, said Dana Adams, Minnesota Extension educator. “One of the most important things that producers can control at the beginning of the winter season is allowing their cattle to adapt to colder temperatures,” she said. This can be accomplished by allowing dairy and beef cattle that will be housed outdoors to develop a...
