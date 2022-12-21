Read full article on original website
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk
The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
WTOP
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan’s Address To The 155th Trooper Candidate Class Of the Maryland State Police
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 24 graduates of the 155th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police (MSP)—the 12th and final trooper class to graduate during the Hogan administration. The governor also paid tribute to MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 35 year career in law enforcement.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
mocoshow.com
Driver Struck By Passing Car After Exiting Vehicle Following Collision
A driver of a vehicle involved in a collision got out of their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle on the 11500 block of Veirs Mill Rd on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred at approximately...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Business Monthly
A new way for Maryland businesses to offer paycheck savings program for employees
In nearly half of all American workplaces, there is no retirement savings plan available, according to a study by AARP. Nearly 57 million people work for an employer that does not offer either a traditional pension or a retirement savings plan. More than a million of those people work here in Maryland.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
popville.com
“best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”
Kristen is looking for your Winter Restaurant week “best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”. “Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry. Restaurant Week gives both diners and restaurants something to commemorate this January with specially priced menus offered throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Man Standing In Road Hit By Car In Prince George's County
A man has died after being struck by a car in Suitland, authorities say. Prince George's County Police responded to the incident, which they say occurred around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. Initial investigation revealed that the driver of a sedan was...
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Signs Of A Chill As Winter Approaches
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of the year nears, the Southern Maryland housing market has seen several major changes from this time over the past several years. According to the most recent data from the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®, although fewer homes are selling and are selling at a slower pace, prices have begun to fluctuate across most of the region.
foxbaltimore.com
WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
