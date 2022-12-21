ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk

The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year

Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan’s Address To The 155th Trooper Candidate Class Of the Maryland State Police

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 24 graduates of the 155th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police (MSP)—the 12th and final trooper class to graduate during the Hogan administration. The governor also paid tribute to MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 35 year career in law enforcement.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

“best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”

Kristen is looking for your Winter Restaurant week “best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”. “Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry. Restaurant Week gives both diners and restaurants something to commemorate this January with specially priced menus offered throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Signs Of A Chill As Winter Approaches

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of the year nears, the Southern Maryland housing market has seen several major changes from this time over the past several years. According to the most recent data from the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®, although fewer homes are selling and are selling at a slower pace, prices have begun to fluctuate across most of the region.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
MARYLAND STATE

