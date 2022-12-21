Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one. Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not...
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools
Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Iowa QB Joe Labas Bringing Dual-Threat Ability to First Career Start at Music City Bowl
It'll be a battle of the backup quarterbacks when Kentucky and Iowa square off in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. In Lexington, the Will Levis era is officially over. He'll be on the sidelines in Nashville next weekend, but he won't be in uniform. It'll likely be a freshman slinging the ...
Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week
For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake
It Wasn't Just Another Top Recruiting Class by Nick Saban, But an Answer: All Things CW
The Alabama coach didn't have to wait for next season to make a statement about the future of the Crimson Tide, which remains more than bright.
Former LSU basketball star Willie Sims, a key to 1981 Final Four run, dies at 64
Willie Sims, who was the sixth man on the 1981 LSU basketball team's run to the Final Four, died Friday in Israel. Sims was known as "Super Sub" as he was usually the first player off the bench for coach Dale Brown's talented team that won a school-record 26 consecutive games and finished the season with a 31-5 record.
