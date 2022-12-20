Six months ago, I first wrote about my granddaughter, Olivia. Since then, a lot has changed. We don’t live in the same state, but I’ve seen her twice since I published my first blog. She continued to remain fragmented and tentative throughout the summer. In June, her family came to recharge in Florida and the warm sunshine, and her heart and mind seemed different. She told me that her father enrolled her in gymnastics after school and that it “gave her space” from her brothers. This is when the laughter began.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO