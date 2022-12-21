Read full article on original website
Related
wunc.org
Tito's vodka is still top dog for NC liquor sales, but premium tequila emerges as big seller
Tito's Handmade Vodka got its start in the mid-1990s, when founder Tito Beveridge launched the first distillery in Texas. Today, the brand continues to dominate the North Carolina liquor market, with both the 750 milliliters and 1.75 liter options outselling every other bottle of liquor in the state. But while...
Holiday roadtrip: These 8 enchanting NC Christmas Towns are like a storybook
With so many charming small towns and rich holiday traditions around North Carolina, there are plenty of enchanting Christmas towns to visit in December. Whether you're looking for thousands of twinkle-lights, horse-drawn carriage rides or visits with Santa, here are some of the most magical North Carolina towns to visit during the holidays.
NC pharmacists get creative when it comes to ordering children’s medicine
"I get up sometimes at six in the morning and try to order it because if you think of all the pharmacies that open at 8 to 9, no one is ordering at six in the morning. I've also been known to stay up until midnight," a pharmacist said.
WXII 12
Active list of winter weather closings, delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
2022 SANTA TRACKER | Follow Santa’s sleigh as he travels around the world and through the Carolinas!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! On Christmas Eve, Santa makes his rounds delivering all those toys around the world! Kids, make sure you go to bed early and leave Santa some cookies and milk!. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has direct...
NC Chick-fil-A fined $6,450 for paying workers with meal vouchers as part of 'volunteer' program
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A franchise operator in western North Carolina is under fire for illegally paying workers with meal vouchers instead of money. U.S. Department of Labor investigators found management at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville paid certain employees to work for meal vouchers rather than wages, in violation of minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employees were asked to direct traffic as part of a volunteer program.
WITN
State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As you gas up your vehicle to get ready to hit the road over the next few days, you’ll want to be on the lookout for deer, especially at night. “Wildlife is wildlife,” said Rico Stephens, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. “To them, the roadway is just another crossing. They don’t see it as danger.”
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
Target recalls children's weighted blanket after 2 girls in NC die after becoming entrapped
Target is recalling a weighted children's blankets that was sold in its stores and online after two children in N.C. died and two others were entrapped while using the product.
cbs17
Lawsuit: Customers not fine with Amazon Prime delivery promises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustrated customers who use Amazon Prime have filed a lawsuit complaining they aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to the two-day delivery promised by the company for its Prime service. Billions of packages pass through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every week on...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Comments / 0