North Carolina State

WXII 12

Active list of winter weather closings, delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC Chick-fil-A fined $6,450 for paying workers with meal vouchers as part of 'volunteer' program

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A franchise operator in western North Carolina is under fire for illegally paying workers with meal vouchers instead of money. U.S. Department of Labor investigators found management at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville paid certain employees to work for meal vouchers rather than wages, in violation of minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employees were asked to direct traffic as part of a volunteer program.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

Lawsuit: Customers not fine with Amazon Prime delivery promises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustrated customers who use Amazon Prime have filed a lawsuit complaining they aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to the two-day delivery promised by the company for its Prime service. Billions of packages pass through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every week on...
RALEIGH, NC

