Foxborough, MA

MassLive.com

Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe

All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
Patriots vs. Bengals preview: From betting tips to predictions, everything you need to know

The Patriots will look to keep their playoff hopes afloat against Joe Burrow and the white-hot Bengals on Christmas Eve. While Cincinnati has won six straight, Bill Belichick’s team sits 7-7 and has a gauntlet to run over the final three games if they want to reach the postseason: Bengals, Dolphins, Bills. A loss on Saturday afternoon drops their playoff chances to 9%, according to FiveThirtyEight, while a win brings them up to 39%.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriots vs. Bengals temperature: How cold is Christmas Eve game at Gillette Stadium?

While it might not be the White Christmas many New Englanders were hoping for, the frigid temperatures are sure to remind fans that it is that time of the year. The New England Patriots took the field for Saturday’s Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the temperature reported at 17 degrees, with wind chill at 4 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
CINCINNATI, OH
Julian Edelman on Patriots' loss to Raiders: 'Why can't (Mac Jones) make the tackle?'

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.
Robert Kraft invites ‘classy’ Patriots fan berated in viral Raiders video to owner’s suite

FOXBOROUGH — Acting with dignity has landed Jerry Edmond some pretty sweet seats at Gillette Stadium. Edmond was berated by a Raiders fan in a video that went viral last week, and that’s putting it lightly. As a woman screamed in his face repeatedly after a last-minute Patriots loss, Edmond didn’t retaliate and kept his cool. The clip blew up on Twitter and Robert Kraft caught wind of it.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bengals over Patriots

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Coming off a backbreaking and heartbreaking loss that they literally threw away, the New England Patriots must find a way...
CINCINNATI, OH
Falcons vs. Ravens: How to watch NFL week 16 for free

The Atlanta Falcons have never beaten the Baltimore Ravens on the road and will hope to change that when they face off on Christmas Eve. The game will be in Baltimore at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX, Saturday, Dec. 24. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
DraftKings Ohio promo code: last chance at $200 pre-launch bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This DraftKings Ohio promo offer is giving sports fans one last chance at this pre-registration bonus. New players who sign...
OHIO STATE
