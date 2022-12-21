Read full article on original website
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
Patriots QB Mac Jones and his dog have matching pajamas (Christmas Eve game anti-analysis)
Mac Jones isn’t the world’s flashiest dresser, with Matthew Judon once calling his fashion choices “a lost cause.” The quarterback can typically be spotted wearing New England Patriots gear or apparel from his sponsor, NOBULL. But when it comes to the holiday season, Jones is willing...
Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe
All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
Bengals’ Ted Karras accidentally walked to Patriots locker room in Gillette Stadium return
FOXBOROUGH - It has been three years since former Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras stepped foot back in Gillette Stadium, but on Saturday he returned with the Bengals. Old habits die hard, and Karras accidentally walked to Patriots locker room and then couldn’t seem to remember where the visiting team’s locker room was located.
Live Coverage: Bill Belichick, Patriots host Joe Burrow, Bengals on Christmas Eve
The Patriots are coming off one of the most frustrating losses in franchise history as they host the Bengals on Saturday at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. New England, which lost a shocker in Las Vegas, 30-24, despite leading by seven with less than a minute remaining, is 7-7 and currently outside the AFC playoff picture as the No. 8 seed.
NFL picks against the spread for Patriots vs. Bengals, Week 16: Best bets, locks, upsets
It’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots bounce back on Saturday. Can they shake off Sunday’s embarrassing disaster and play like a team fighting for a playoff spot against the defending AFC champions?. Or will the loss followed by a week of being America’s sports punchline be...
Patriots vs. Bengals preview: From betting tips to predictions, everything you need to know
The Patriots will look to keep their playoff hopes afloat against Joe Burrow and the white-hot Bengals on Christmas Eve. While Cincinnati has won six straight, Bill Belichick’s team sits 7-7 and has a gauntlet to run over the final three games if they want to reach the postseason: Bengals, Dolphins, Bills. A loss on Saturday afternoon drops their playoff chances to 9%, according to FiveThirtyEight, while a win brings them up to 39%.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 for NBA, NFL Christmas weekend action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any NFL matchup on Christmas Eve with our Caesars promo code. This two-part bonus begins with a massive...
Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch NFL for free on Christmas Eve
Can the Minnesota Vikings top last week’s wild win?. They’ll sure try when the Giants come to town. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Another service, DirecTV Stream, also...
Patriots vs. Bengals temperature: How cold is Christmas Eve game at Gillette Stadium?
While it might not be the White Christmas many New Englanders were hoping for, the frigid temperatures are sure to remind fans that it is that time of the year. The New England Patriots took the field for Saturday’s Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the temperature reported at 17 degrees, with wind chill at 4 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Marconews.com
Julian Edelman on Patriots' loss to Raiders: 'Why can't (Mac Jones) make the tackle?'
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.
Robert Kraft invites ‘classy’ Patriots fan berated in viral Raiders video to owner’s suite
FOXBOROUGH — Acting with dignity has landed Jerry Edmond some pretty sweet seats at Gillette Stadium. Edmond was berated by a Raiders fan in a video that went viral last week, and that’s putting it lightly. As a woman screamed in his face repeatedly after a last-minute Patriots loss, Edmond didn’t retaliate and kept his cool. The clip blew up on Twitter and Robert Kraft caught wind of it.
Saints vs. Browns: How to watch NFL games for free Saturday, Dec. 24
The New Orleans Saints are just 1-5 on the road this season but they’re hoping a trip to Cleveland on Christmas Eve can change their luck. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available).
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bengals over Patriots
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Coming off a backbreaking and heartbreaking loss that they literally threw away, the New England Patriots must find a way...
Falcons vs. Ravens: How to watch NFL week 16 for free
The Atlanta Falcons have never beaten the Baltimore Ravens on the road and will hope to change that when they face off on Christmas Eve. The game will be in Baltimore at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX, Saturday, Dec. 24. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Is there NFL RedZone on Christmas eve? Will Week 16 broadcast air Saturday or Sunday?
Football fans won’t be getting NFL RedZone for Christmas. However, they will be able to watch the usual commercial-free broadcast on Christmas Eve. Fans will be able to watch the NFL RedZone broadcast on their normal TV channel as well as through streaming packages like fuboTV and Sling. RedZone...
Patriots might be without two starters and a key special teams player
FOXBOROUGH – It appears like the Patriots will be without two starters on Saturday. A big question following Thursday’s practice is if they’ll be missing a key special teams player as well. Neither DeVante Parker (concussion) nor Jalen Mills (groin) practiced on Thursday. This day marked the...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: last chance at $200 pre-launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This DraftKings Ohio promo offer is giving sports fans one last chance at this pre-registration bonus. New players who sign...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: launch is within reach, get $100 head start
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up now for Caesars Sportsbook Ohio with our promo code before the offer expires on January 1st. Click here...
Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: ‘Two teams reached out’ about NFL return after tweet
Rob Gronkowski knows how to create a stir on social media. Earlier this week, the retired tight end tweeted: “I’m I’m kinda bored.” It turned out to be a teaser — as most of Gronkowski’s stunts seem to be — for a partnership with Fan Duel, but apparently that didn’t stop multiple teams from dropping him a line.
