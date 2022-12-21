Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Massachusetts weather: 18,000-plus without power as strong winds continue
More than 18,000 power outages were reported across Massachusetts early Saturday as the state continues to be battered by strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures. As of 6:34 a.m. Saturday, 18,393 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
nbcboston.com
As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England
The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.
The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Weather Now: Cold and Clear Tonight; Sunny & Dry Christmas
Happy Saturday! Overall today was a lot drier and sunnier for most spots across our area, but also significantly colder! Spotty snow showers continued into today along the coast only, where a coating to 1″ of accumulation is possible. The rest of our area away from the coast was sunny dry and frigid. **No weather issues are […]
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
whdh.com
Major storm downs trees, power lines across Massachusetts
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday’s storm is bringing down trees and power lines across Massachusetts, causing outages in many areas. In Andover, several trees caused issues overnight and during the morning commute. One took down wires on High Street at Olde Berry Road and another hit a house and crushed a car on Route 114.
whdh.com
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
Turnto10.com
Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall
(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Thursday night snow totals for Western Massachusetts
Snow is falling in parts of the pioneer valley.
Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages
Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
Over 55,000 without power as high winds and heavy rain surge in Mass.
Tens of thousands of residents across Massachusetts were left without electricity on Friday morning as a holiday storm affecting the majority of the nation surged through, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of 7:38 a.m. Friday morning, approximately 55,988 customers...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0