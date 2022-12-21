Read full article on original website
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
hypebeast.com
Travis Scott to Headline Rolling Loud Thailand
Houston rapper Travis Scott is slated to headline the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud Thailand next April. The Astroworld artist was also recently announced to headline Rolling Loud Rotterdam alongside Kendrick Lamar. 2023 is gearing up to be a busy one for Travis as he makes his way back to the stage. He is set to be one of three headliners for the Asia festival, however, the other headliners have yet to be announced.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Surprise When Kanye West Showed Intimate Photos Of Her To Yeezy Employees
Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer surprised by the news that her ex-husband, Kanye West, showed off her intimate photos to Yeezy employees. However, the TV personality still can't help but feel disgusted with the idea.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
Kimye divorce finalized. Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200K in child support, and both parents have equal access to their four children. The post Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Taylor Swift Wins Top Platinum Album of 2022, Future Earns Top Single in RIAA Year-End List (EXCLUSIVE)
The Recording Industry Association of America today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in its Gold & Platinum program. Taylor Swift earns the top album with her double-platinum “Midnights” (via Republic Records), while Future locks the top single with his triple-platinum “Wait for U” (on Epic Records/Freebandz). See the full lists below. “Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists’ creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!” says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier. The...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Shines On “S.O.S.” Ft. Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & More
The time has come for SZA fans to flood the internet with reactions to her new album. The singer has been teasing her sophomore effort for years following the massive success of Ctrl. There have been a few pump fakes about S.O.S. with tentative release dates or updates regarding its arrival. Each time, SZA took to social media to voice her frustrations as her fans went after Top Dawg Entertainment execs.
thebrag.com
Kanye West discusses controversies and samples himself on new song
Kanye West has returned to releasing music after weeks of personal chaos, but he’s not left the controversy behind just yet. The rapper shared his first original song in a long while today, with the lyrics addressing his infamous recent controversies and backlash. The song, which was shared on...
hypebeast.com
Mac DeMarco Covers "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
After releasing a jolly rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” last year, Mac DeMarco is continuing his tradition of covering Christmas songs with a new take on the classic, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”. The two-minute track arrives with an accompanying...
hypebeast.com
Young Thug Reportedly Enlists Hip-Hop Historians To Testify in Upcoming Trial
Young Thug is calling on experts of hip-hop music to testify in his upcoming trial. According to documents allegedly submitted by the rapper’s lawyer Brian Steel, which were obtained by AllHipHop, one “hip-hop historian” and two “lyrics experts” will serve as expert witnesses in the trial for Thug’s RICO case.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
thesource.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond: ‘Big Boy Roc’
Lil Uzi Vert can officially call himself a diamond-selling artist. The rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3” has hit the RIAA certified status, and to celebrate, Lil Uzi showed off his iced-out Roc-a-Fella chains on Instagram, calling himself “Big boy Roc.”. The single has sold 11 million units,...
hypebeast.com
Madlib’s Mastery of Beat-Making Knows No Boundaries
From collaborating with Freddie Gibbs and Erykah Badu to the late legends MF Doom and J. Dilla, Madlib has been proving his beat-making skills for over three decades. Known for his meticulous approach to sampling — the act of reusing and remixing sound from another recording — it may seem like the producer has the process of engineering the perfect loop down to a science, but really, he says, anyone can do it. (Turns out, despite being one of hip-hop’s most influential names, he’s also a pretty humble guy.) According to Madlib, sampling is just about listening for a catchy sound to pull from a track and then chop, layer and warp to create something new. It’s a process that launched him to legend status following the release of 2004’s critically-acclaimed Madvillainy, the sole LP to come out of Madlib and MF Doom’s hip-hop duo project.
hypebeast.com
Daft Punk Shares Rare Live Performance Video of "Rollin' & Scratchin'" With No Helmets
Daft Punk has released a live performance video of their Homework cut “Rollin’ & Scratchin.’”. The visual was filmed in 1997 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles and sees a rare sight of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the pair that made up the electronic music duo, without their helmets on. This performance offers is a look at Daft Punk’s “human period” prior to their transformation to robots, delivering an unusual yet exciting perspective for their younger fans.
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Delivers "Gato de Noche" Video With Ñengo Flow
Bad Bunny has reunited with Ñengo Flow for a new track, titled “Gato de Noche.” The cut, which is produced by Foreign Teck and Smash David, arrives with an accompanying holiday-themed music video. “This is to close the year,” Bunny said on TikTok mere hours before surprise-dropping the collab.
