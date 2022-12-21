Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.

3 DAYS AGO