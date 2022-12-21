MIAMI -- The co-defendant who along with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela appeared Thursday in federal court where she was formally arraigned.Esther Nufher is out on a $200,000 bond. On Thursday, US Magistrate Lauren Louis told Nuhfer she faces four federal criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering and transactions using proceeds of criminal activity. The judge also ordered that she surrender her passport, along with that of her husband, Alex Henriquez. Additionally, they were warned they can not sell any property...

