Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
The Hill

Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly

The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
BBC

How did President Zelensky get to Washington?

The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
CBS Miami

Co-defendant snared in Venezuela probe with ex-Rep. Rivera out on $200K bond

MIAMI -- The co-defendant who along with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela appeared Thursday in federal court where she was formally arraigned.Esther Nufher is out on a $200,000 bond.  On Thursday, US Magistrate Lauren Louis told Nuhfer she faces four federal criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering and transactions using proceeds of criminal activity. The judge also ordered that she surrender her passport, along with that of her husband, Alex Henriquez. Additionally, they were warned they can not sell any property...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Killers who keep bodies hidden may be denied parole

A change to Scotland's parole rules could mean that killers are denied release if they do not say where, and how, they disposed of victim's remains. It is rare for people to be convicted of murder or culpable homicide without a body being found, but there have been a handful of high-profile cases.
CoinTelegraph

Judge pulls out of SBF-FTX case citing husband's law firm's advisory link

The ongoing legal proceedings around former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took a new turn as District Judge Ronnie Abrams withdrew her participation from the case. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York recused itself from the FTX case after revealing that a law firm — which employs Abrams’ husband as a partner — had advised the crypto exchange in 2021.
AFP

Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations". 

