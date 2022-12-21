ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-defense claim under investigation after man killed in East Nashville shooting

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Metro Nashville police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot dead in east Nashville near the Cayce Homes housing complex.

Metro Nashville Police were called to the scene Tuesday about 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Sylvan Street in reference to a shooting. Jamie Whitehead, 44, was taken to a hospital but died from his wounds.

According to a news release, Whitehead and a 26-year-old man had just returned from a trip to a store when the victim began verbally threatening the man.

A witness told police that Whitehead drew a gun first before the other man pulled his gun and fired.

The 26-year-old fled the scene before police arrived, and once found told officers he threw his gun behind an apartment as he ran. The firearm has not been found, police said.

No gun was found on Whitehead or at the scene, police said, and detectives are investigating if an onlooker may have taken the firearm.

The 26-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon as a felon and evidence tampering. He has not been charged in connection with Whitehead's death.

