Attention, those with negative blood types. Donations needed now in Abilene.

Abilene Regional Blood Center is in need of all negative blood types, particularly O-negative.

The local blood supply predictably dwindles during the holidays, so donations are sought.

Blood can be given at the center, 1701 Pine St. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

That is on the north side.

If you are on the southwest side of the city, the bloodmobile will be at the Mall of Abilene, near the new Hendrick Service Center (former Sears story at east end). It will be there Friday.