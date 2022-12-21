ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Signs Louisiana's All-Time Leading Rusher Trey Holly

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

Louisiana’s all-time rushing leader, Trey Holly, has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers.

One of the first commitments in this 2023 class, Holly helped boost this cycle in a big way as a recruiter of other players.

In his senior campaign, Holly logged 14 games played with 305 carries, 2,633 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Holly set the Louisiana high school rushing record for a career with 1,228 carries for 10,523 yards and 146 touchdowns.

The Tigers are also expecting 4-star running back Kaleb Jackson to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, giving this LSU backfield their one-two punch for the future.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

