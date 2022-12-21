BREAKING: Florida State lands under the radar offensive lineman

The Seminoles add what may be the diamond in the rough of the 2023 class.

The Seminoles are expecting a couple of additions throughout the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Florida State is pursuing multiple uncommitted targets while trying to hold onto its 15 verbal commitments as well.

The program has been loading up on offensive linemen in the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Wednesday afternoon, FSU landed what will probably be its final prospect along the offensive line in three-star prospect Chris Otto, who selected the Seminoles over Stanford, Penn State, and others.

Florida State has been smitten with Otto ever since he competed in the Seminole Showcase back in July. There's a chance he would be Ivy League bound if the coaching staff wasn't so interested in bringing him to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles haven't clarified what position Otto will slot in at once he gets to Florida State. That's something they'll figure out when he enrolls over the summer.

The Florida native has built a strong relationship with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, and head coach Mike Norvell during the course of his recruitment. Otto offered his thoughts on Norvell following his Official Visit to FSU over the weekend.

"Always the best. I love talking to him, he's a great coach," Otto said. "He kind of just talks about how he keeps FSU and how he's excited and wants to coach me. Honestly, really amazing the way he sees things."

Otto isn't your typical high school recruit as he plans to major in film at Florida State. He holds a unique mindset on and off the field that should only benefit him at the college level. The Seminoles believe that Otto is extremely underrated in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1128 overall prospect, the No. 93 OT, and the No. 155 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports. The Seminoles lost four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk to Auburn earlier in the day but did pick up three-star athlete Edwin Joseph.

