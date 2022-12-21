ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy