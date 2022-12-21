Read full article on original website
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends
Student researchers and academic workers have voted in favor of new contracts six weeks after 48,000 workers went on strike for better salaries and working conditions.
Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday. And it looks like his savior may...
Full US EV tax credit guidance delayed to March
The U.S. Treasury Department has delayed release of full guidance on qualifications for the revised federal EV tax credit until March. The IRA re-upped the $7,500 federal EV tax credit and eliminated the previous 200,000-unit cap that a handful of automakers had already reached as of Jan. 1, but it also set stipulations on battery minerals and components for vehicles to qualify for the full amount.
