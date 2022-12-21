Read full article on original website
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
nassauobserver.com
An Afternoon Holiday Treat At Massapequa’s East Lake School
There was a festive spirit after school on Dec. 20 at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The Extended School Day program and Kids Care Club held a holiday party that fostered socialization. The event, Snacks with Santa, featured a gift exchange, holiday songs, movement activities and...
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood.
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday.
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Northwell Health employees give back to family facing their first Christmas without their husband, father
Employees donated over $1,700 for toys and gift certificates for the family.
sccompassnews.com
From Depressed Teenager to 4.0 student: SCCC Helped Me Become the Best Version of Myself
I was 13 when I began to wake up every morning feeling like a gray cloud was looming over me. I wasn’t sure why I suddenly felt this way–so sad and hopeless seemingly out of the blue. Nothing had happened or changed: it felt as though a switch had been flipped in my brain.
New safety protocols enacted for Patchogue-Medford HS students after bullets found
Photos surfaced of students waiting up to 45 minutes to be scanned by a metal detector wand.
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
Dog alerts family to fire in Bardonia house, family escapes uninjured
Officials were at the scene around 2 a.m. on Barry Lane and saw flames coming from the rear of the house.
longisland.com
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
Bradley Beach bakery sees lots of last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve
Shoppers waited in line at Del Ponte's to get their pastries and breads before the big celebration tonight.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus drove through Freeport floodwaters, damaging cars in the street
A News 12 viewer sent Ring video from their home on Branch Avenue of the bus creating a large wave in the street.
longisland.com
Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store
The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
fox5ny.com
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try
Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:
