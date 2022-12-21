ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nassauobserver.com

An Afternoon Holiday Treat At Massapequa’s East Lake School

There was a festive spirit after school on Dec. 20 at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The Extended School Day program and Kids Care Club held a holiday party that fostered socialization. The event, Snacks with Santa, featured a gift exchange, holiday songs, movement activities and...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longisland.com

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
SOUND BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store

The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
OCEANSIDE, NY
fox5ny.com

Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?

NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy