Louisiana State

bossierpress.com

LADOTD prepared for possible wintry weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather. Forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in the northern portion of the state this weekend. DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

DOTD offers tips for driving during freeze

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has received numerous inquiries from the public asking about preparation for this week’s anticipated freezing temperatures. The department is prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes. DOTD coordinates with state police and local...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Warming Station (5)

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon

Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
LOUISIANA STATE
kogt.com

Entergy Offers Winter Storm Advice

– The National Weather Service predicts frigid Arctic air and strong winds will impact most of our service area this week. Customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas should experience freezing temperatures later in the week through the weekend. Customers should prepare now, remain safe. Being prepared can help keep...
TEXAS STATE
1063radiolafayette.com

Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures

It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Entergy Louisiana offers energy efficiency tips during cold weather

Winter is officially here, bringing cold temperatures to the region and kicking heaters – and energy consumption – into high gear. You can stay cozy while managing both energy usage and costs by making your home more energy efficient. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures...
LOUISIANA STATE

