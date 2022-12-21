Read full article on original website
LADOTD prepared for possible wintry weather
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather. Forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in the northern portion of the state this weekend. DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will...
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
DOTD offers tips for driving during freeze
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has received numerous inquiries from the public asking about preparation for this week’s anticipated freezing temperatures. The department is prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes. DOTD coordinates with state police and local...
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
Hard freezes at night; White Christmas possible...but it's not what you think
Hard freezes are expected for Acadiana over the next couple of nights with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, and with frost more likely toward Sunday morning we have a White Christmas...
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight
NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Warming Station (5)
Warming Station
Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon
Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
Entergy Offers Winter Storm Advice
– The National Weather Service predicts frigid Arctic air and strong winds will impact most of our service area this week. Customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas should experience freezing temperatures later in the week through the weekend. Customers should prepare now, remain safe. Being prepared can help keep...
Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures
It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Entergy officials say they are prepared for freezing temperatures
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say they are ready for the artic freeze coming in a few days to South Louisiana. While weather can be unpredictable, officials say they have taken a lot of advanced measures to make sure they are winter-ready. “For example, our power...
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Entergy Louisiana offers energy efficiency tips during cold weather
Winter is officially here, bringing cold temperatures to the region and kicking heaters – and energy consumption – into high gear. You can stay cozy while managing both energy usage and costs by making your home more energy efficient. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures...
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
